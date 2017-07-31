PHOTO COURTESY OF PALM SPRINGS LIFE ARCHIVES

Though most widely known for his tireless and successful efforts to make the BNP Paribas Open a major tournament, Charlie Pasarell was also a major player in his day.

Charlie Pasarell: The Ace

As with many great desert dreamers, there was a big before for Indian Wells Masters (now, BNP Paribas Open) founder and tournament director Charlie Pasarell. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native was a star at UCLA along with teammate Arthur Ashe. Ranked 11th best professional player in the world in 1966, Pasarell beat some of the most notable names of his time including Ashe, Stan Smith, Roy Emerson, and Pancho Gonzales. In fact, prior to John Isner and Nicolas Mahut setting the record for longest match at Wimbledon in 2010, Pasarell and Gonzales had an epic battle on that court and held the record for longest match — five hours, 12 minutes. Though he never won a major, Pasarell finished his career with 23 singles championships and, in doubles play, made it four times to a major finals.

On the island of Puerto Rico, the Pasarell family is tennis royalty. His mother and father, brother, aunt … (the list is endless) all won titles on the island. With the sport coursing through his veins, it was natural that Pasarell got involved on the organizing side; in 1974 he helped create a little tournament in Tucson, Arizona. Two years later he moved it to Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. Unfortunately, a 1980 flood washed out the event and the country club management wanted no more tennis tournaments.

But Pasarell was undaunted. He set his sights on the La Quinta Hotel and, as he later recounted to writer Bill Dwyre in a 2016 profile in Palm Springs Life, he and his crew were working so frantically to get the grounds ready for the 1981 tournament that “as the players were walking out to play their first matches, we were still painting lines on the courts.”

Pasarell kept building and the tournament kept growing. Certain events resulted in leaps such as the unlikely victory by local pro Larry Stefanki in 1985. Pasarell convinced Indian Wells to allow construction of a stadium and in 1987 Boris Becker won the first of his two men’s titles in what would become the tournament’s permanent venue.

Today, Charlie’s little Tucson tournament is one of the most popular tennis tournaments on the planet. After Wimbledon and the French, U.S., and Australian opens, it is considered to be the (unofficial) fifth major. Now owned by Larry Ellison and sponsored by French bank BNP Paribas, it hosts nearly a half-million fans that flock to the Coachella Valley to spectate the best women and men players.

Charlie Pasarell’s dream was 42 years in the making, but it came true.