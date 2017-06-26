Sure, the desert’s summer sizzle can deter daytime activity levels for many. But recreation options arise (and even abound) across the valley as the sun begins to set. Explore the bounty of the desert at dusk during summer months with these options.

Sunset Love

String up after sunset with an evening match under the lights at a host of public tennis facilities, including both DeMuth Park and Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.

Fore-somes

Putt, chip, wedge, and drive under the evening sky at the always-abuzz public golf nexus that is the College of the Desert Golf Center. At the valley’s largest public driving range, the lights stay on until 9:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain High

Explore alongside the valley’s nocturnal creatures with Friends of the Desert Mountains, a group that organizes family-friendly evening hikes and telescopic observation of starlit skies. Meet at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center before a short, guided walk along the Randall Henderson Trail.