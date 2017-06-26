Sure, the desert’s summer sizzle can deter daytime activity levels for many. But recreation options arise (and even abound) across the valley as the sun begins to set. Explore the bounty of the desert at dusk during summer months with these options.
Sunset Love
String up after sunset with an evening match under the lights at a host of public tennis facilities, including both DeMuth Park and Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.
Fore-somes
Putt, chip, wedge, and drive under the evening sky at the always-abuzz public golf nexus that is the College of the Desert Golf Center. At the valley’s largest public driving range, the lights stay on until 9:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain High
Explore alongside the valley’s nocturnal creatures with Friends of the Desert Mountains, a group that organizes family-friendly evening hikes and telescopic observation of starlit skies. Meet at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center before a short, guided walk along the Randall Henderson Trail.
Rock Stars
Rock out indoors at Desert Rocks Indoor Climbing Gym. Open daily with a diverse range of classes and climb options for kids and adults, the gym provides guests the flexibility of one-time visit fees or ongoing membership options.
Stars in Your Eyes
Chill out in the High Desert with a camping excursion or hike at Joshua Tree National Park. Summer nights in Joshua Tree find the skies particularly intriguing, with stargazing opportunities affording a unique summer view of the Milky Way and a mid-August look at the Perseid Meteor Shower.
Soccer with AC
Sign up for the indoor soccer leagues at Big League Dreams, played on high-end FieldTurf artificial surface.
PHOTO BY NEIL HUSVAR
Desert Rocks in Palm Springs gives kids and adults a chance to gain some climbing skills.
Kick Off
Tee off or get your kick on over at The Lights at Indio GC, the desert’s only golf course lit for evening play. Try out the burgeoning sport of footgolf or swing across what is aptly reputed to be one of the longest par-3 courses in the country (at nearly 2,800 yards). Lights stay on until 10 p.m.