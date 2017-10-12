Desert Hot Springs sits atop a gold mine — liquid gold, that is. Here, however, it’s not oil that bubbles to the surface, but water. And it’s not just any water. Some have called the Desert Hot Springs variety “miracle water” because of its natural healing and restorative properties.

The legacy began just after the turn of the 20th century, when adventurer Cabot Yerxa hand-dug two wells with a pick and shovel on his 160-acre homestead. One produced crisp cold water; the other, hot mineral water. Not surprisingly, the site was christened Miracle Hill.

Modern-day visitors to Desert Hot Springs are still enjoying the benefits of Cabot Yerxa’s dual discovery. Parched adventurers can refresh with a glass of crisp municipal tap water from a supply that’s consistently rated among the purest on the planet — with multiple international medals to prove it! Or, dunk into invigorating hot mineral spring water at one of the more than three dozen hotels and day spas offering a variety of relaxing ways to renew from the effects of the daily grind.