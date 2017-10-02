Desert Oasis and Vintage Vibe Festival Debut in October

Nineteen indie bands, including Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, Best Coast, and The Cactus Blossoms, take over two stages while nostalgia-inducing vendors and exhibitors sprawl across a 60,000-square-foot marketplace. A portion of Sunday ticket sales benefit Sanctuary Palm Springs, a nonprofit supporting LGBT teens.

Q&A: with VintageVibe producer Jared Mancuso

What sparked VintageVibe?

As a young adult I was able to discover this amazing hidden gem of a city that has managed to revive the midcentury modern aesthetic. One of our main goals is to take this old-school style and make it cool for today’s crowds. Palm Springs … has new designers coming in and taking what is already there and making it fresh and relevant. So I couldn’t think of a better place to kick off VintageVibe.

Tell us about the marketplace.

We are stoked to have the DeLorean Time Machine there, in addition to having The Flux Capacitors kicking off the event at the Saguaro hotel. Back to the Future just feels like the perfect theme. One of the quintessential vendors is Reclamation Etchworks. They take any bottle, decanter, or glassware and etch designs, names, logos onto the bottle using a laser.

What are the essentials to bring?

Dancing shoes. On our Marketplace Stage we have some seriously awesome groups. One of them, Lizzy and The Triggermen, gives us a taste of newer songs in the style of the brassy big-band era. But before they hit the stage, we’ll have dance instructors teaching people how to get their swing on!

What’s the best way for guests to map out their weekend?

Oct. 19 is the kick-off pool party. After that, you have all three days to experience. Each day has a completely new musical lineup and a marketplace filled with fashion, vintage gas pumps, photo booths, a game center, and several exhibits from some incredible artists and designers, including the Palm Springs king himself, Kurt Cyr. I just don’t really see how one day would suffice.

Oct. 7–8 / Desert Oasis Music Festival

desertoasismusicfestival.com

Oct. 20–22 / VintageVibe Festival

vintagevibefest.com