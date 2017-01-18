Two of the desert’s top spas are rolling out new services that promise to roll back the ravages of time and climate. What a perfect start to a new year.
At La Quinta Resort & Club, Spa La Quinta’s new treatments that debut this month feature Skinceuticals products. A highly regarded skincare company that was founded in 1994, Skinceuticals promises “advanced skincare backed by science.” The products are all made in the U.S. and have earned a loyal following with dermatologists, estheticians, and the public.
Two of the new treatments are aimed at significantly improving the appearance of body and facial skin. The Tightening and Resurfacing Body Treatment with Chemical Peel combines a massage to prepare the skin, manual exfoliation, and a chemical peel, all of which aim to brighten rough, dull skin and firm loose, sagging skin on the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, knees, and upper arms. The treatment is said to work best as a series, with the number of sessions based on skin condition and desired results. The Skinceuticals Alpha-Beta Peel is recommended for minimizing the appearance of fine lines and smoothing facial texture. The peel also helps clear up acne issues and hypermpigmentation on the face.
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa is ramping up its range of signature honey treatments that use honey harvested from the resort’s own hives in the Coachella Valley. Known for antibiotic and antibacterial properties, honey has been praised for centuries as a natural healing agent for damaged skin.
Using a warm beeswax mask on the back with a slow, rhythmic massage, the spa’s Honey Massage aims to deliver deep relaxation, enhance the metabolism and immune system, and relieve tension. The Honey Lavender Sugar Scrub uses a body polish made with honey, lemon, and lavender-infused sugar, which is followed by a rubdown with lavender-scented lotion. The Honey Hydration Body Wrap brings cleansing and exfoliation to a new level of luxury with honey body polish, a hydrating serum of honey and papaya, and a generous slather of honey and ginger body lotion.
For an introduction to the spa’s honey-laced treatments, try the Sweet Journey package, which includes a Renew Massage and Hydrate Facial.
Finally, there’s the Honey from Heaven treatment for hands and feet — a softening foot soak followed by hand and foot exfoliation with a blend of sugar, honey, and pure essential oils. A rich lotion application is the grand finale.
“You can also take the Honey Body Polish home. Choose from a blend of fresh herbs, pure essential oils, pink Himalayan sea salt or organic sugar, raw honey, and grapeseed oil.
Packaged with the Westin’s private label, it’s a great way to unwind at home.
Resources
Spa La Quinta at La Quinta Resort & Club
49499 Eisenhower Drive
La Quinta
760-564-4111
www.laquintaresort.com/spa
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
71333 Dinah Shore Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-770-2180
www.spaatmissionhills.com