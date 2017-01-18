Two of the desert’s top spas are rolling out new services that promise to roll back the ravages of time and climate. What a perfect start to a new year.

At La Quinta Resort & Club, Spa La Quinta’s new treatments that debut this month feature Skinceuticals products. A highly regarded skincare company that was founded in 1994, Skinceuticals promises “advanced skincare backed by science.” The products are all made in the U.S. and have earned a loyal following with dermatologists, estheticians, and the public.

Two of the new treatments are aimed at significantly improving the appearance of body and facial skin. The Tightening and Resurfacing Body Treatment with Chemical Peel combines a massage to prepare the skin, manual exfoliation, and a chemical peel, all of which aim to brighten rough, dull skin and firm loose, sagging skin on the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, knees, and upper arms. The treatment is said to work best as a series, with the number of sessions based on skin condition and desired results. The Skinceuticals Alpha-Beta Peel is recommended for minimizing the appearance of fine lines and smoothing facial texture. The peel also helps clear up acne issues and hypermpigmentation on the face.