Desert X Lays Plans for 2019 Exhibition

Schum recently worked with Wakefield on Elevation – 86 Death Valley, a site-specific exhibition based on the 1964 Wilderness Act, and a series of exhibitions entitled MYSYSYPYN, each examining the colonial interior of the United States, guided by intersecting histories along the Mississippi River. Schum was also a curator at LAXART and a contributing writer to Flash Art, Artforum, and other magazines.

The inaugural exhibition featured installations by Doug Aitken, Lita Albuquerque, Jennifer Bolande, Will Boone, Claudia Comte, Jeffrey Gibson, Sherin Guirguis, Norma Jeane, Glenn Kaino, Gabriel Kuri, Armando Lerma, Richard Prince, Rob Pruitt, Julião Sarmento, Phillip K. Smith III, and Tavares Strachan.

Their work attracted more than 200,000 diverse and multigenerational, local and international visitors over nine weeks and garnered wide critical and popular acclaim. The exhibition was also a social media phenomenon, with images of several artists’ works going viral.

“I could not have anticipated the overwhelming response to the exhibition, and the lure of the desert and its endless possibilities continue to inspire me,” Wakefield says. “I want to delve even further into its potential and Amanda and Matthew bring valuable experience and a deep understanding and passion for presenting work in response to landscape, place and larger social and environmental issues.”