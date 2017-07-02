One of the more popular franchises on HGTV is the “Tiny House” programming block, which has grown to include four different shows all devoted to the notion that living small doesn’t mean you have to make design sacrifices.

Locally, the 1960s-era Palm Canyon Mobile Club has taken this mantra to heart and given it a distinctly Palm Springs spin. Ravinia Communities, which owns multiple mobile home parks across the country, has acquired the community and is planning to add approximately 100 new “micro homes.”

The expression “micro homes” is the result of discussions Ravinia had with Paul Kaplan, CEO and founder of the Paul Kaplan Group. “They came to me to ask if I wanted to represent the sales of new manufactured homes at the Palm Canyon Mobile Club,” says Kaplan. “Because of the desirable location and unique buyer profile we have in Palm Springs, and considering the popularity of tiny homes across the nation, I suggested trying to do something a little different then the traditional mobile home. Although they’ve never done anything like this previously, they were open to thinking outside the box and thought it would be beneficial to provide this unique housing product not currently available in Palm Springs.”