Born to run. That’s the life of Ari and Rainey, a couple of desert-dwelling Salukis preparing for the New Year Cluster, an American Kennel Club–licensed event featuring all-breed dog shows and obedience and rally trials in January.

The two pups will join an expected 7,000 entrants at the annual Kennel Club of Palm Springs event, Jan. 5–8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. More than 170 breeds recognized by the AKC may be represented, some of which are rarely seen by the public, according to Gay Dunlap, specialty shows coordinator for Kennel Club of Palm Springs.

Accomplished canines, owners, handlers, and judges come from all over the country. Some judges come from abroad, Dunlap says. People watching is well worth the visit to this free event. Spectators are allowed to bring lawn chairs, but no dogs other than entrants are allowed.