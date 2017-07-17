Two Bunch Palms

A resort that takes advantage of the hot springs of Desert Hot Springs, Two Bunch Palms is also rich with Hollywood history. Legend has it Al Capone built the 270-acre resort as his West Coast hideout. The resort was featured in the film The Player. It’s built around the healing powers of the mineral-rich springs. 67425 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs.

The Spring Resort and Spa

Move from the resort’s three mineral pools to its Finnish sauna, hammocks, sunbathing nooks, and outdoor fire pits. This spa is an understated 13-room sanctuary with a pair of two-bedroom villas. A calming Zen aesthetic complements juice cleanse packages and retreats, seasonal yoga classes, and detox spa treatments. 12699 Reposo Way, Desert Hot Springs.

El Morocco Inn & Spa

This is a Casablanca-inspired retreat with two relaxing mineral pools. Hanging lanterns, colorful curtains, and Moroccan music add exotic ambiance to the sauna, fire pits, hammocks, chess garden, and nightly happy hour. Day spa passes are available, which include access to the pools, gardens, sauna, and shower facilities. 66810 4th St., Desert Hot Springs.