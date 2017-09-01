CR: You would have to be one remarkable actor. And musical … and have a sense of what it means to be a gifted musician, like he was. He was such a mercurial personality, too, with many different shades to him. It’s going to be a very daunting task for whatever actor decides to do it.

PSL: So, what qualities in an actor would be needed for someone to embody your father’s persona?

Band leader Gene Krupa called Buddy Rich, ‘the greatest drummer to ever to draw breath.’

PSL: Let’s talk about those personality traits.

CR: Talent aside, I always say that the least part of his genius was his ability to play drums. He always taught me that it’s about giving back. You have to give back to the world. Giving for the right reasons.

PSL: He was grounded and secure within himself?

CR: He didn’t need publicity. People asked him all the time to be part of charitable causes. He would say, “As long as there is no press. I don’t need people telling me what a great guy I am for doing this. I do this for my own reasons.” That, to me, was the greatest thing about him — he walked it and he talked it.

PSL: He was also good friends with Frank Sinatra.

CR: From the time they were young kids. They were both in the Tommy Dorsey Band together, and they formed a lifelong friendship from that. At first they were adversaries. And then they were roommates in the band. And then Frank was the man who backed my father’s first big band — in 1943 or something. He wrote him a check for $50,000 and that was a lot of money back then. We lived in Rancho Mirage and Frank lived a few blocks away and the pasta would come back and forth between houses. They remained best friends till the day he died. Frank spoke at his funeral.