The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and the spas are bringing on the special treatments to cope with the heat. Here are suggestions on how to treat yourself.
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa brings the lovely scents of peach, ginger, orchid and white teas to its Sweet Tea Sugar Scrub and Massage. The scrub gently exfoliates the skin without stripping its natural oils, and concludes with a hydrating back massage. The same luxurious cleanser is used in the Sweet Tea Mani/Pedi. An additional special at Sunstone is the Knesko Healing Facial, which uses collagen-rich masks tailored to your skin type and infused with either diamond powder or Nano gold. Diamond powder helps brighten and lighten skin tone and Nano gold works on deep repair.
Spa Las Palmas suggests a full-body tune-up with its Slimming Silhouette Wrap to coax toxins out and leave skin firm and glowing. It begins with a gentle dry brush exfoliation, then an active mud wrap to release excess water and finally a thoroughly moisturizing with agave nectar oil. Follow up with a Cooling Cucumber & Avocado Facial to refresh and replenish sensitive facial skin. It includes an avocado mask to cool irritation and a serum with organic SPF to seal in moisture.
The Well at Miramonte is promoting its Unwind Wednesdays this month, featuring $99 treatments each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. You can also upgrade from the Swedish to a Deep Tissue Massage and add on an eye rejuvenation enhancement to the Hydrating Facial, both at a special price.
Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs is offering two groovy specials, including the Coconut Grove Body Scrub, a 50-minute treat using Agave Nectar Body Oil, Honey Lavender Scrub, and Coconut Lime Body Milk. Follow up with the Walking on Sunshine Massage to relax stressed muscles and tone skin with Coconut Lime Body Milk.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HARD ROCK HOTEL PALM SPRINGS
From June until the end of August, Monday through Friday, indulge in a special package at the Spa at Colony Palms Hotelthat includes a Swedish Massage for two followed by lunch for two at the hotel’s Purple Palm restaurant.
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills is promoting “Chill at the Spa” all summer, with 32 percent off the Swedish Massage, Hydrating Facial, Sea Salt Body Scrub, Essential Mani/Pedi and Shampoo/Blow Dry through Sept. 30. The Spa is also introducing an exclusive new lavender lemon lotion handcrafted by California company Liquid Luxxe and not available anywhere else. The lotion stars in the spa’s signature honey treatments. Guests purchasing the lotion to take home also receive discounts on refills at the spa — a great way to keep that lovely scent around and also cut back on plastic waste.
Resources
Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-969-6665
www.hrhpalmsprings.com/spa.htm
The Spa at Colony Palms
572 N. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs 92262
760-969-1800
www.colonypalmshotel.com/spa/
Spa Las Palmas at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
41000 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-568-2727
www.omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas/spa/
The Spa at Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
71333 Dinah Shore Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-770-2180
www.spaatmissionhills.com/
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
32250 Bob Hope Drive
Rancho Mirage 92270
760-202-2121
www.hotwatercasino.com/spa
The Well at Miramonte Resort & Spa
45000 Indian Wells Lane
Indian Wells 92210
760-341-2200
www.miramonteresort.com