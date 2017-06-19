The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and the spas are bringing on the special treatments to cope with the heat. Here are suggestions on how to treat yourself.

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa brings the lovely scents of peach, ginger, orchid and white teas to its Sweet Tea Sugar Scrub and Massage. The scrub gently exfoliates the skin without stripping its natural oils, and concludes with a hydrating back massage. The same luxurious cleanser is used in the Sweet Tea Mani/Pedi. An additional special at Sunstone is the Knesko Healing Facial, which uses collagen-rich masks tailored to your skin type and infused with either diamond powder or Nano gold. Diamond powder helps brighten and lighten skin tone and Nano gold works on deep repair.

Spa Las Palmas suggests a full-body tune-up with its Slimming Silhouette Wrap to coax toxins out and leave skin firm and glowing. It begins with a gentle dry brush exfoliation, then an active mud wrap to release excess water and finally a thoroughly moisturizing with agave nectar oil. Follow up with a Cooling Cucumber & Avocado Facial to refresh and replenish sensitive facial skin. It includes an avocado mask to cool irritation and a serum with organic SPF to seal in moisture.

The Well at Miramonte is promoting its Unwind Wednesdays this month, featuring $99 treatments each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. You can also upgrade from the Swedish to a Deep Tissue Massage and add on an eye rejuvenation enhancement to the Hydrating Facial, both at a special price.