With temperatures 20 degrees cooler than those of the Coachella Valley, a quick stay-and-play swing down to Temecula offers verdant topography and a diverse range of golf options, plus more than 30 wineries to quench your thirst after the game, all centered around the charming historic village of Old Town.

We’ve picked three courses to challenge your game. So gas up your ride, get those clubs out of the garage, and ready your favorite playing partners for a weekend golf getaway.

Temecula Creek Inn

Grand trees and rolling hills encircle the inn’s 130-room spread and 27 holes of play, making it easy to understand why this cozy and intimate property has long proven popular for romantic getaways, conference meets, and weddings.

“I think it’s great for couples,” says Peter Wininger, first assistant golf professional at Temecula Creek Inn (TCI). “When working with guests, I always put myself in the positon of, ‘Would I recommend this to my friends and family?’ I would definitely bring my wife here; the rooms are great, we both play golf, and the restaurant is terrific.”