El Paseo Jewelers welcomed the holiday season with a party for more than 250 clients, neighbors, and media at its store on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

A wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres were served from Il Corso in Palm Desert. Musical entertainment was provided by Spanish guitarist Milton Merlos.

Guests included Palm Desert Mayor Jan Hrnik, Nancy Tapick, president of the Desert Symphony; Anthony Capobianco and Tiffany Dalton of Capobianco Law offices, and Robert and Jennica Schein of Hightower Palm Desert.

El Paseo Jewelers

73520 EL Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-1040

www.elpaseojewelers.com

Photography by Neil Husvar