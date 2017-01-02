Come take part in the excitement of the 71st Annual Riverside County Fair & Date Festival, Feb. 17-26, in Indio. The Fair has endless thrills and exciting entertainment for everyone. From concerts and carnivals to animal adoptions, this year’s Date Festival is one you don’t want to miss!
Why is it called the Date Festival?
Dates were an unknown commodity in the desert until 1903 when date palms were transplanted here from Algeria. By the early 1920’s enough acreage was planted to make dates a major crop for the area. Date groves in the Coachella Valley were and still are such a novelty they became quite the tourist attraction! The first Date Festival, complete with a parade, vendors and close to 5,000 attendees, was held in 1936.
Today, you can watch the Cooking with Dates show and learn how to incorporate dates into some delicious menu items. Enjoy the entertainment that is scheduled daily on the fairgrounds from open to close. Hypnotist shows, live magic acts, Marvelous Mutts, comedians, performers and interactive exhibits are available every day.
New in 2017 is the excursion into The Magical World of Science held daily in the Junior Building. Also new, the Robosaurus will thrill all ages. A semi-truck will transform into a 40-foot tall metal dinosaur that shoots 20-foot flames!
Be sure the come to the Grandstand Arena to experience the hilarious and unpredictable camel and ostrich races. Also in the Grandstand Arena, the Monster Trucks are returning again this year! Crowds are amazed at these trucks as well as the Junior Outlaw Sprints, Mini Dwarf racing, Tractor Pull, Freestyle Motorcross and the ever exciting Demolition Derby.
Included with the price of Fair admission is the headliner entertainment on the weekends at 7:30 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Concert Pavilion. Starting off the Fair is the Eli Young Band taking the stage Feb. 18 followed by Latin band, Voz de Mando performing on Feb. 19.
On Feb. 24, Cheap Trick will rock the stage followed by hit band WAR on Feb. 25! And of course, the popular Super Fiesta featuring Los Dareyes de la Sierra and Sonora Santanera will round up the headliners at 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
(Clockwise): The headliner entertainment includes Eli Young Band, Voz de Mando, WAR, and Cheap Trick.
The 71st Annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, the desert’s leader in gaming and entertainment. The Fair runs February 17-26 in Indio. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
Visit www.datefest.org for advance tickets and information, or call at (800) 811-FAIR.