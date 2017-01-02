Come take part in the excitement of the 71st Annual Riverside County Fair & Date Festival, Feb. 17-26, in Indio. The Fair has endless thrills and exciting entertainment for everyone. From concerts and carnivals to animal adoptions, this year’s Date Festival is one you don’t want to miss!

Why is it called the Date Festival?

Dates were an unknown commodity in the desert until 1903 when date palms were transplanted here from Algeria. By the early 1920’s enough acreage was planted to make dates a major crop for the area. Date groves in the Coachella Valley were and still are such a novelty they became quite the tourist attraction! The first Date Festival, complete with a parade, vendors and close to 5,000 attendees, was held in 1936.

Today, you can watch the Cooking with Dates show and learn how to incorporate dates into some delicious menu items. Enjoy the entertainment that is scheduled daily on the fairgrounds from open to close. Hypnotist shows, live magic acts, Marvelous Mutts, comedians, performers and interactive exhibits are available every day.