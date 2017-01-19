In January of 1974, Bob Hope announced the celebrities Jack Benny, Joey Heatherton, and Charro, would perform at the Bob Hope Desert Classic Ball in February at the Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs.

Members of the “Up with People” troupe composed of high school and college student from across the United States and 20 foreign countries would also entertain.

The door prize for the charity event was a 1974 Mustang Ghia II, which was on display at the Palm Springs Municipal Airport terminal building. The car was donated to the ball by Ford Motor Corp.

More than 4,200 invitations were sent out by over 100 volunteers. Proceeds from the Desert Classic Ball were distributed to Eisenhower Medical Center and other desert charities.

There is a multitude of ways to Explore Palm Springs, which turned 75 in 2013. One of the more intriguing methods is by exploring Palm Springs history.

The Palm Springs Historical Society will share a story whose time and place corresponds with today.

The Palm Springs Historical Society is located at 221 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Visit www.pshistoricalsociety.org for more information.