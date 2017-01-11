The desert area chapter of Roy Rogers Riders, one of the largest in the country, held its first meeting at the Plaza Theatre on Jan. 14, 1950.

The Desert Sun published an official entry blank for all local children who were interested in attending the meeting to fill out. The first meeting was attended by Roy Rogers, himself.

The regular weekly meetings became part of the Saturday Kiddie Matinee Program along with Roy Randolph’s Children Stage Shows. Bob Bennett, a local organizer of many youth programs, was appointed as “Ranch Foreman” by Rogers. Bennett conducted the meetings and young members were encouraged to improve their grades in school and help keep their community clean.

Weekly prizes were given to members of the fan club whose only requirement for membership was to make a pledge to live by the rules of honesty and clean living symbolized by Rogers.

