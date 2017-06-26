Facing Mecca Tops Films at Palm Springs ShortFest

Facing Mecca captured a pair of awards, including Best of Festival, at the 2017 Palm Springs International ShortFest during the June 25 closing ceremony at the Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs ShortFest, the largest festival of its kind and featuring the only short film market in North America, screened 338 short films along with more than 4,200 filmmaker submissions available in the film market. More than $115,000 in prizes, including $20,000 in cash awards, were awarded in 21 categories.



“Filmmakers are making movies about the changing world around them. I think our award winners showcase an understanding and compassion for people, and it’s a great thing to see,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez.

Facing Mecca director Jan Eric-Mack was also awarded for Best Student Live Action Short Over 15 Minutes.

VIDEO: View the acceptance speech of Facing Mecca director Jan-Eric Mack for the Best of Festival award.