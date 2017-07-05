An elegant and private lunch in the brilliant new Grayse store on El Paseo was the perfect setting to launch the designers’ Fall 2017 collection.

Nearly 40 guests enjoyed this lovely afternoon as models showed the newest trends in textures such as lace and pave, beautiful Renoir-type floral prints, leather and mesh combinations, and feather-light reversible furs in every color and tone from taupe to cobalt blue. A very fresh and wide-legged black pant swept the scene with a slit up to the midcalf. This flattering pant was paired with unique Grayse variations, from cardigans to bomber jackets to sheer tops.

The fashions were fresh, perfectly tailored, and showed that the consistent formula of quality, luxury, and style are the mainstays of owners and designers Marie and Kelly Gray.

Marie and Kelly, who are both respected for their years of experience in the fashion industry, made a surprise appearance that lasted long enough to allow everyone in the room time for a private chat with them before the afternoon concluded. Marie, the innovator and original owner of St. John Knits, now works with daughter Kelly to create modern gowns and separates that are mainly produced at their company’s headquarters in Irvine, California.

Grayse

73130 El Paseo H

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-3303

www.shop.mkgrayse.com

Photography by Dimitri Halkidis