Feature Presentation

Robert Festino Fashion & Style, Valley

Prada silver metallic brogues, $950, Saks, Palm Desert; Trishia Grace polka-dot dress, $395, trishiagrace.com; F.Q. sequin socks, $38, 760-343-8181; Bottega Veneta handbag, $3,500, Bottega Veneta, Palm Desert.

The glitz and glam of shoe fashion makes a curtain call during a Palm Springs Life photo shoot inside the Annenberg Theater at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Photographs by Bill DioDato

Style by Neil Cohen

Produced by Robert Festino

VIDEO: Gain some insights onto the Palm Springs Life photo shoot with this short by Emily Chavous.

 
 
 
 
 
Gianvito Rossi denim strappy sandals, $795,  Saks, Palm Desert.

 
 
 
Valentino stacked heel sandals, $995, Saks, Palm Desert; Trishia Grace leopard wrap kimono dress, $285,  trishiagrace.com.

Charlotte Olympia red-and-black polka-dot sandals, $595, charlotteolympia.com; Bottega Veneta handbag in geranium, $3,500, Bottega Veneta, Palm Desert; Dodo Bar Or flouncy skirt, $277, forward.com.

Laurence Dacade denim patchwork platform boots,  $840, luisaviaroma.com; Alice + Olivia dress, $395,  Saks, Palm Desert.

Phillip Lim small bucket drawstring bag, $950, 31philliplim.com; Aquatalia “Isadora” calf leather platform sandal , $595, aquatalia.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim maxi dress, similar styles available at 31philliplim.com.

Gucci mid-heel jacquard bootie with snake detail, $2,150, Gucci stores nationwide; F.Q. lace socks, $24, Villa, El Paseo; lace stockings, $10, Target, Cathedral City.

