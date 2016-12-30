The glitz and glam of shoe fashion makes a curtain call during a Palm Springs Life photo shoot inside the Annenberg Theater at the Palm Springs Art Museum.
Photographs by Bill DioDato
Style by Neil Cohen
Produced by Robert Festino
VIDEO: Gain some insights onto the Palm Springs Life photo shoot with this short by Emily Chavous.
Gianvito Rossi denim strappy sandals, $795, Saks, Palm Desert.
Valentino stacked heel sandals, $995, Saks, Palm Desert; Trishia Grace leopard wrap kimono dress, $285, trishiagrace.com.
Charlotte Olympia red-and-black polka-dot sandals, $595, charlotteolympia.com; Bottega Veneta handbag in geranium, $3,500, Bottega Veneta, Palm Desert; Dodo Bar Or flouncy skirt, $277, forward.com.
Laurence Dacade denim patchwork platform boots, $840, luisaviaroma.com; Alice + Olivia dress, $395, Saks, Palm Desert.
Phillip Lim small bucket drawstring bag, $950, 31philliplim.com; Aquatalia “Isadora” calf leather platform sandal , $595, aquatalia.com; 3.1 Phillip Lim maxi dress, similar styles available at 31philliplim.com.
Gucci mid-heel jacquard bootie with snake detail, $2,150, Gucci stores nationwide; F.Q. lace socks, $24, Villa, El Paseo; lace stockings, $10, Target, Cathedral City.
Prada silver metallic brogues, $950, Saks, Palm Desert; Trishia Grace polka-dot dress, $395, trishiagrace.com; F.Q. sequin socks, $38, Villa, El Paseo; Bottega Veneta handbag, $3,500, Bottega Veneta, Palm Desert.