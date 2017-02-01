ARIES

March 20–April 19

It’s a month of love received and goal achievement. Many projects coalesce and each contributes to your success. Networking is effective. Involve the group, but accomplish reconnaissance alone.

TAURUS

April 19–May 20

Use the easy anger that arises this month to refocus and identify your target. Seeing red is useful. The energy is an impetus to taking the power back. Defuse the situation by returning to the drawing board. Calm, controlled fire shifts wind and perspective.

GEMINI

May 20–June 20

A heated campaign produces a benevolent result. Your contribution is exactly what is required. Give it away without worries and it will return tenfold. Find yourself wallowing in self-concern? Help others. Be the Peter Pan you can be.

CANCER

June 20–July 22

Quiet collaboration with a like-minded ally shows how easy it can be. Represent the highest level of service and refuse to work for less than the best. Then turn around and invest in the best for yourself.

LEO

July 22–Aug. 22

Try a new health protocol and you will see amazing results. Listen to your body and draw your own conclusions. Skirmishes in the marketplace reveal an effective power base. Partners have connections they willingly share. One is a sure win. Persevere.

VIRGO

Aug. 22–Sept. 22

Current frustrations may come from too many options. Your job is to separate truth from illusion. Kill the wrong and realize death is part of the circle of life. Embrace the clean space that remains. Live emptily for a moment. Expect a miracle.

LIBRA

Sept. 22–Oct. 22

Activate your spirit and set goals as an emotional burden dissipates. “I will” is the mantra for you this month. Speculative ventures are viable. Young people are inspirational. Let the child in you out to play and you will discover a new level of peace.

SCORPIO

Oct. 22–Nov. 21

Contemplate the universal laws of cause and effect. Positive philosophy is your strongest asset. Negativity blurs horizons that lead to the good. A financial bonus appears when you are able to aspire to it. Mastery of a subject demands that you share knowledge. Prepare.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov. 21–Dec. 21

Float an idea out into the world of professional contemporaries. You are in the same high cycle of achievement that you had in 1986–’87. Expect excitement and cooperation. Take responsibility for the outcome.

Capricorn

Dec. 21–Jan. 20

Stop and tend to yourself. They all need you, but an empty cup cannot quench. Gently, but firmly, tell them what they tell you on the plane. Put the mask on before you help others. Renew your spirit using metaphysical consciousness. Escape for a while to exhale. Meditate.

AQUARIUS

Jan. 20–Feb. 19

The immediate community has answers to a dilemma and welcomes your input with agreement and support. Siblings and neighbors are prominent. Great wisdom comes through everyday contacts. A short trip redirects perspective and, now, you can choose.

