Upon being asked by yet another new management team to return to The River, and seeing the improvements being made to the theater, parking, and other amenities, the family found the offer attractive. The opening of Acqua California Bistro is truly a full-circle journey. “We moved Acqua Pazza to Lulu and now we have moved Lulu to Acqua,” Keller says.

Core to the success of the restaurants are an extensive offering of breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner menus featuring California cuisine and a popular three-course “bargain menu,” priced at $19.99. A substantial remodel to the space includes a “dramatically redone kitchen with top-end and computer-controlled ovens and equipment,” Keller says.

The new restaurant also offers additional seating gained by taking over the space next door. The River Room can accommodate 250 guests for private events, or be split up to accommodate smaller groups. The Terrace seating area by the water has been redone for that open-air experience. At full-capacity, the new restaurant can seat close to 500 people.

A grand opening planned for February will include charitable donations to local organizations, in keeping with the Keller family’s long-standing commitment to the community.

71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage. www.acquaranchomirage.com