What do professional golfers Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler, NBA star Kevin Garnett, race car driver Danica Patrick, and pro footballer Vernon Davis have in common? They all practice yoga.

Twenty years ago, a yoga workout was still being dismissed in some circles as a New Age fitness fad. Now, professional sport teams all over the world incorporate it into their workout regimes. It isn’t just about flexibility. Both a yoga workout and Pilates help develop core strength and balance, lower blood pressure, and increase concentration. If you’re a serious athlete trying to amp up performance or just a golfer who wants to keep playing the game into your 90s, then a yoga workout should be a part of your exercise routine. Luckily, here in the desert, we have many options to get you started and practicing on your own.

Bikram Yoga Palm Desert

Release tension and increase your flexibility at Bikram Yoga Palm Desert, where classes are held in a heated studio to deepen muscle stretching through each of the 26 poses. Multiple classes per day make it easy to work this yoga practice into your schedule.

Known for: 13+ years of hot yoga in the desert.

73890 El Paseo, Ste. R6-7, Palm Desert.

760-776-1440; bikramyogapalmdesert.com

Bikram Yoga Plus – Coachella Valley

Turn up the heat during your next yoga session at Bikram Yoga Plus – Coachella Valley, known for its hot yoga studio where classes are held at a balmy 90 or 105 degrees. Both 60- and 90-minute classes let you get deep into the hot yoga flow. Or keep cool with alternative options like power yoga, trapeze yoga, chair yoga, and Pilates.

Known for: An intensely loyal following of Bikram yoga practitioners.

36869 Cook St., Ste. 101, Palm Desert.

760-346-2988; coachellayoga.com

Evolve Yoga

This cozy La Quinta studio offers a range of

yoga classes for new and veteran practitioners. Offerings include gentle yoga, restorative yoga, vinyasa yoga, and yin yoga, which aims to restore balance in the body.

Known for: Welcoming instructors who tailor classes to your level.

50991 Washington St., La Quinta.

760-564-9642; e-volveyoga.com