What do professional golfers Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler, NBA star Kevin Garnett, race car driver Danica Patrick, and pro footballer Vernon Davis have in common? They all practice yoga.
Twenty years ago, a yoga workout was still being dismissed in some circles as a New Age fitness fad. Now, professional sport teams all over the world incorporate it into their workout regimes. It isn’t just about flexibility. Both a yoga workout and Pilates help develop core strength and balance, lower blood pressure, and increase concentration. If you’re a serious athlete trying to amp up performance or just a golfer who wants to keep playing the game into your 90s, then a yoga workout should be a part of your exercise routine. Luckily, here in the desert, we have many options to get you started and practicing on your own.
Bikram Yoga Palm Desert
Release tension and increase your flexibility at Bikram Yoga Palm Desert, where classes are held in a heated studio to deepen muscle stretching through each of the 26 poses. Multiple classes per day make it easy to work this yoga practice into your schedule.
Known for: 13+ years of hot yoga in the desert.
73890 El Paseo, Ste. R6-7, Palm Desert.
760-776-1440; bikramyogapalmdesert.com
Bikram Yoga Plus – Coachella Valley
Turn up the heat during your next yoga session at Bikram Yoga Plus – Coachella Valley, known for its hot yoga studio where classes are held at a balmy 90 or 105 degrees. Both 60- and 90-minute classes let you get deep into the hot yoga flow. Or keep cool with alternative options like power yoga, trapeze yoga, chair yoga, and Pilates.
Known for: An intensely loyal following of Bikram yoga practitioners.
36869 Cook St., Ste. 101, Palm Desert.
760-346-2988; coachellayoga.com
Evolve Yoga
This cozy La Quinta studio offers a range of
yoga classes for new and veteran practitioners. Offerings include gentle yoga, restorative yoga, vinyasa yoga, and yin yoga, which aims to restore balance in the body.
Known for: Welcoming instructors who tailor classes to your level.
50991 Washington St., La Quinta.
760-564-9642; e-volveyoga.com
Pilates Plus
A potent combination of weight training and Pilates, the classes at this Palm Springs studio offer all the benefits of strength conditioning and the lengthening and postural enhancements of Pilates. Owner Ron Duran also offers personal training and custom corporate packages.
Known for: Making a difference quickly.
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 4, Palm Springs.
760-325-8052; pilatespluspalmsprings.com
Infinity Pilates
This boutique studio specializes in helping guests reduce pain, increase strength, and improve flexibility through Pilates and CoreAlign, a program that improves both posture and movement. The studio also offers classes on the Franklin Method, which combines both mental and physical training.
Known for: This is the desert’s only CoreAlign studio.
77760 Country Club Drive, Ste. G, Palm Desert.
760-360-5199; infinity-pilates.com
Lotus Flow Movement
Move your body to the flow of Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis, both of which are offered at Lotus Flow Movement. The holistic approach to movement is known for increasing range of motion and strength through machine or mat work. The studio also offers Pilates and booty-barre classes.
Known for: Gyrotonics and Gyrokinesis instruction.
73900 El Paseo, Palm Desert.
760-568-3569; lotusflowmovement.com
Peace Love Yoga Palm Springs
Guide your body through gentle poses at Peace Love Yoga Palm Springs, where instructors focus on creating a comfortable environment for your yoga practice. Restorative, gentle, and beginner classes are available, and equipment can be borrowed free of charge.
Known for: Gentle classes.
1572 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-600-0328; peaceloveyogapalmsprings.com
Power Yoga Palm Springs
Looking for yoga downtown? Find a variety of classes at Power Yoga Palm Springs, where offerings include hot yoga, beginner’s yoga, power yoga, and sculpting yoga. The intimate studio welcomes practitioners of all levels.
Known for: Fun music to get the blood flowing.
333 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.
760-898-9525; poweryogapalmsprings.com
Urban Yoga Center
Relax and restore your health with Urban Yoga Center’s roster of healing classes, with plentiful options for beginners. Hatha and vinyasa yoga are available, as is a weekly meditation class.
Known for: Outdoor yoga classes at Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage.
458 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.
760-320-7702; urbanyoga.org
Venus de Fido
“Downward dog” takes on a whole new meaning at Venus de Fido, a health and wellness spa for both dogs and their owners. Here, the “Fido and You Fitness” series lets you flow with Fido during a one-hour class. Or drop your pup off for doggy daycare and try a yoga-Pilates or vinyasa yoga class.
Known for: Yoga with your dog.
73600 Alessandro Drive, Palm Desert.
760-834-7070; venusdefido.com
Path Pilates & Yoga
Find your path to fitness through yoga, Pilates, or barre classes at Path Pilates & Yoga in Palm Desert. Private instruction for yoga and Pilates offers the attention needed to perfect your form, while small-group barre classes are also available. The studio also offers Pilates Springboard classes, which use a wall-mounted trapeze system for aerobic work.
Known for: One-on-one yoga and Pilates instruction.
73712 Alessandro Drive, Ste. B2, Palm Desert.
760-776-9904; pathpilatesyoga.com