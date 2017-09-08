There is no such thing as a single view on this tour.

It’s multiple views.

With seven homes mapped for a self-driving tour through Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, a new event added to the Modernism Week Fall Preview lineup promises to fill your camera roll with unusual views and Instagram-worthy snapshots exuding all things mod.

The Framed Spaces Home Tour, slated for Oct. 21 during Fall Preview’s Oct.19–22 run, intersects art, desert lifestyle, and architectural wonder. “I think the homes on this tour are very reflective of the desert lifestyle in that everywhere you look there is a view worth framing,” says artist Bonnie Ruttan, who assisted event organizer Keith Zabel with picking properties for the tour. “They all have fabulous views of something unique — sometimes it’s the yard and the pool, sometimes it’s the view of the city beneath you, or sometimes it’s the art and décor, and sometimes it’s all of those elements.”