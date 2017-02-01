Maybe it isn’t surprising: two eye doctors who practice at Oh La La De Paris in downtown Palm Springs wound up with a French country kitchen at home.

Before KBC by Benjamin Sullivan stepped into the picture, their closed-in cubbyhole of a cook space sat adjacent to the dining room. Low ceilings cramped the potential in both areas.

Homeowners Dr. Raul Arencibia and Dr. Jeff Northcutt asked Sullivan for a large, open-concept design that would incorporate the dining room. The kitchen needed to wrap around their farmhouse-style dining table, remain open to the living room, and complement the existing flow and style of the home, situated in The Mesa neighborhood foothills.

“I started with the appliances,” Sullivan says. His design took shape around a striking set of two Blue Star French-door ovens. In a custom olive green hue, they sit side by side, claiming nearly one full wall. The ovens inspired a soft green tile along the backsplash. Black and cream cabinets were a crisp yet casual choice.

Above the ovens, Sullivan added a wire insert in the cabinet doors for display. The homeowners store their antique china collection inside. As a backdrop, Sullivan wallpapered the back of the cabinets with toile.