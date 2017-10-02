Someone once said, “History flows forward on rivers of beer.” It’s a beautiful thought.

There is no doubt beer has played a tremendous role in history and in shaping the human experience. And what human experience cannot be improved by a pint of dark, rich stout?

It should come as no surprise that stout lovers across the world fête delicious dark beer on International Stout Day. Mark your calendar for the seventh annual celebration, Nov. 2.

In order to understand stout, one must first give accolades to its predecessor, the porter. Porters were first developed in the early 1700s and were favored among London’s working class. The word “stout,” after the 14th century, had taken on as one of its meanings “strong,” and was used as such to describe strong beers, such as porter. “Stout,” as in stout porter, was the heavy concoction London’s brewers developed and is the dark beer that gave us what we think of today as the typical stout style.