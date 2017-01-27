When The Monkey Tree Hotel opened back in 1960, its original rack rate card was designed with the classic midcentury color combination of yellow and teal.

Coincidentally, that exact color scheme played a prominent role in the renovation undertaken in 2016 by the property’s current owners, Gary and Kathy Friedle. The pool area has yellow umbrellas and the existing furniture was refurbished and painted the same color. The doors to the guest rooms, as well as some original Salterini chairs, were painted teal.

“It was a complete coincidence that we picked yellow and teal too,” says Kathy. “We had not seen the rate card until we finished with our colors, which we based loosely on the Frey House II [since the resort was designed and built by Albert Frey].”