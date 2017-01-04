Draughtsman, part of the Arrive Palm Springs complex, is a gastropub that blends architecture and hospitality. “The design, like many of my designs, has a rigid attention to geometry with moments of playfulness,” says Chris Pardo, who is responsible for projects like Hacienda Cantina & Beach Club in Palm Springs and the aforementioned 32-room boutique hotel.

As you walk up to the restaurant on North Palm Canyon Drive, you come upon a rustic, yet bright patio with glass vertical lift windows, an open-concept design with vaulted ceilings and an effortless flow to the outdoors. “Draughtsman is an integral part of the hotel for us,” Pardo says. “It offers the neighborhood and our guests another unique experience … the outdoor games area makes it more of a hangout destination than strictly a dining destination.

But don’t miss the fare — Draughtsman’s menu is a beer-infused, innovative twist on fresh and hearty comfort food. The Blackened Bleu is one of six custom burgers you’ll find on the menu. Chargrilled with Cajun spices and blue cheese; pair it with one of their American IPAs to accentuate the spice and cut the richness. For more beer-infused deliciousness, the Draughtsman Apple Jack Maple BBQ Ribs is a full rack smothered in applejack-maple barbecue sauce, served with roasted cauliflower slaw and Irish-beer cornbread.