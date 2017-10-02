Greater Palm Springs residents know how to party, and Halloween’s no exception, with festive fall activities through the month of October. But where do you go if you have little ones wanting to stuff their bags with candy and act out their inner superheroes?

We’ve rounded up 11 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Greater Palm Springs where kids can enter contests, decorate pumpkins, and hone their candy-collecting skills.

Freak Show: Halloween Haunt Tour

On select nights Oct. 13 through 31, this immersive theater experience in Twentynine Palms invites valiant souls on a self-guided haunted house–style tour through an abandoned carnival full of evil carnies. The event is cash only and promises a “terror trip” that parents may consider unsuitable for very young goblins.

73637 Sullivan Road, Twentynine Palms. theatre29.org

Howlin’ Halloween Party

Oct. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a lightly spooky show for the kiddos takes over the Palm Springs Public Library with songs, puppetry, story time, and indoor trick-or-treating.

300 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs. 760-322-7323; palmspringsca.gov

Palm Springs Village Fest

Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m., Palm Springs’ weekly street fair transforms for the holiday, offering trick-or-treating down South Palm Canyon Drive as well as games, face painting, and a costume contest. Check out the website for more information. Palm Springs. 760-320-3781; villagefest.org

Rancho Mirage Public Library

Oct. 28, beginning at 2:30 p.m., head to the Rancho Mirage Public Library for carnival games, goody bags, and costumes. A parade marches through the library at 4 p.m. and magician and balloon artist Buster Balloon will entertain after the parade. 71100 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage. 760-341-7323; ranchomiragelibrary.org

Yucca Valley Halloween Spooktacular

Oct. 28 head up the mountain to the Hi-Desert Nature Museum to participate in pumpkin carving, Halloween-themed games, and a costume contest. Take a stroll through the kid-friendly haunted house and bring bags for candy. 57090 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley. hidesertnature museum.org

Halloween Chili Cook-Off & Car Show

Oct. 28 marks the 10th annual event where Palm Springs Air Museum volunteers face off in a chili showdown. Taste and vote on your favorite chili and check out more than 100 classic cars. 745 N. Gene Autry Drive, Palm Springs. palm springsairmuseum.org

Boo-Seum

Oct. 29 visit the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage for kids’ activities and plenty of family-approved frightful fun. Give the museum a call for additional details.

71701 Gerald Ford Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-321-0602; cdmod.org

Cathedral City Halloween Spooktacular at Fallfest

Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m., trick-or-treat and meet Cathedral City’s fire and police departments at the city’s Civic Center Plaza and Festival Lawn. Wear your best witch or superhero ensemble and enter the annual costume contest. 68700 Ave. Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City. 760-770-0396; discovercathedralcity.com

Howl-O-Ween

Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon and Oct. 31 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy a Living Desert zoo adventure in costume. They can trick-or-treat around the property as well as play pumpkin bowling or get lost in the monster maze. Kids under 12 will receive a candy bag to fill at treat stations.

47900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert. 760-346-5694; livingdesert.org

Trick-or-Treat with Seniors

Oct. 31, the public is welcome to trick-or-treat at Mission Hills Senior Living, an assisted living community in Rancho Mirage. Be mindful that residents would like to conclude visits before dark, says Roland Gandy, executive director of the facility. 34560 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-904-4489; missionhillssenior living.com

Halloween in Cathedral Canyon Cove

Oct. 31, parents can go online to find out which homes in Cathedral Canyon Cove are handing out treats. Located adjacent to Highway 111 in the foothills overlooking the valley, the Cove, as it is known by locals, is home to an eclectic group of folks, some of whom participate in gifting candy to cute little monsters. Cathedral City. mycccove.com