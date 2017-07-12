Gigamesh Will Keep Splash House Dancing

PSL: You’ve mixed songs from Fleetwood Mac to Foster the People. How do you go about choosing songs?

MM: It used to be … [choosing] songs that I was just a big fan of that I wanted to play in my set, but would need just a little bit more energy in the drums and stuff to fit into a typical set. Now, it’s more along the lines of just sifting through remix offers to decide which ones would be appropriate and which ones I would be able to flip into something that I’d be proud of. Sometimes, I’ll be given a song that I’m not very into, but there might be a kernel of something in the vocals that I really like that I can just kind of expand on. Usually I’ll sit down with it before I even respond to the email and I’ll try to play some chords, and see what might work, and go from there.

PSL: Will you play songs from your Time Travel album at Splash House?

MM: Yeah, a little bit.

PSL: How did that album come together and what inspired its name?

MM: I had come up with some songs that I was working on and, once I had like four or five, I started thinking, “Well, maybe I should just go for a full album.” Because that’s something I wanted to have as a feather in my cap. Then from there, it was just a matter of trying to narrow it down to a concept to tie it all together. I noticed that [in] the songs I was working on, like lyrically, I just kept on referencing ideas about time. And during the course of making the album, I had a lot of life events happen — I got married and then I had wanted to move to Los Angeles for a long time and my wife and I did that. As I finished the rest of the album, that was sort of the theme I would use when I was writing lyrics or when I was working with other vocalists, I would kind of encourage them to think about time as an idea.

Splash House, Aug. 11–13, at the Saguaro, Riviera, and Renaissance hotels, Palm Springs. splashhouse.com