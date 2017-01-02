Inspired by its ability to absorb, transmit, and reflect light, an array of global makers use glass to express concept and content as never before.

Drawn from the Southern California collection of David Kaplan and Glenn Ostergaard, this exhibition celebrates and showcases objects by the most dynamic artists in the field today. With artists from more than 10 countries, the exhibition traces the history of studio glass and heralds its future as a major sculptural medium.