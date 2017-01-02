Inspired by its ability to absorb, transmit, and reflect light, an array of global makers use glass to express concept and content as never before.
Drawn from the Southern California collection of David Kaplan and Glenn Ostergaard, this exhibition celebrates and showcases objects by the most dynamic artists in the field today. With artists from more than 10 countries, the exhibition traces the history of studio glass and heralds its future as a major sculptural medium.
American studio glass emerged out of experiments in the 1960s, generating a repertoire of new processes and aesthetic possibilities.
The expressive qualities achieved by early visionaries such as Dale Chihuly, Nick Mount, and Marvin Lipofsky required unprecedented innovation and international exchange of technical know-how. Masters from around the world such as Lino Tagliapietra, Klaus Moje, Richard Marquis, and Karen LaMonte continue to bring fresh methods, wit, and beauty to the medium.
Visit psmuseum.org to learn more.
Tobias Mohl, Oval Glass Weaver, 2014, blown glass with cane work, David Kaplan–Glenn Ostergaard Glass Collection, © Tobias Mohl.
Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert, The Galen and Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden is located at 72-567 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Admission is free to all, all the time.
Glass for the New Millennium: Masterworks from the Kaplan-Ostergaard Collection was organized by the Crocker Art Museum, Sacramento, California.
The Palm Springs Art Museum presentation is funded in part by Exhibition Season Sponsors: Carol and Jim Egan, David Kaplan and Glenn Ostergaard, Dorothy C. Meyerman, Marion and Bob Rosenthal, and the Herman and Faye Sarkowsky Charitable Foundation.
John Kiley, Sectioned Taper, 2011, blown, carved, and polished glass, David Kaplan–Glenn Ostergaard Glass Collection, © John Kiley, photograph by Jeff Curtis.