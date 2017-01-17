A possible theme of Modernism Week 2017 could be — more modernism! The celebration of midcentury architect John Lautner puts a spotlight on the enigmatic man behind the Bob Hope estate and the Elrod House (where Sean Connery and two gymnastic Bond girls immortalized the living room in Diamonds Are Forever).

This year’s program also underscores preservation and restoration, featuring a panel discussion by Atomic Ranch Editor Sarah Jane Stone, as well as expert-led presentations and Q&A sessions.

Like spirituality and politics, the annual pageant for the modernist lifestyle means different things to different folks: Whether you’re looking to be educated and inspired or you just want to slip on a Mr. Turk ensemble and throw back a few martinis while mingling with the design community, you’ll be welcome.

The pillars of the phenomenon that attracted 77,500 attendees from 14 different countries last year are all here: The big Modernism Show & Sale; home and garden tours; film screenings; compelling lectures and presentations; twilight parties; a vintage travel trailer exhibition; and more.