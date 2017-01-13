The second-annual Coachella Valley Golf Industry Summit, presented by The Toro Company and TurfStar, will again kick off the week for the 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge with an informative session covering many important issues relating to its golf scene at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse.

The summit is produced by a partnership of Southern California’s golf industry organizations and leaders. Joining the CareerBuilder Challenge and Desert Classic Charities are the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America – Hi-Lo Desert Chapter, the Club Managers Association of America – Golden State Chapter, the Southern California PGA of America and the Southern California Golf Association.

The Coachella Valley Golf Industry Summit will begin with a keynote presentation from Paul Levy, president of the PGA of America and General Manager of Toscana Country Club, and follows with panel discussions on:

• On Growing the Game/Player Development (moderated by Tom Addis III, CEO, Southern California PGA. Panelists: Nikki Gatch, Player Development Manager, Southern California PGA; Kevin Gigax, Executive Director, Southern California Golf Association Junior Golf; Tim Skogen, Executive Director, First Tee of Coachella Valley; Kevin Smith, Junior Golf Director, Southern California PGA)

• On The Private Club and Daily Fee Course Business (moderated by Jeff Jensen, Southwest Regional Representative, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. Panelists: Z. Gordon Davidson, President, Z. Gordon Davidson & Associates, Inc.; Bruce Zahn, General Manager/COO, La Quinta Country Club; Bill O’Brien, Vice President of Operations, Troon)

• On Water Supply Management (moderated by Craig Kessler, Director of Government Affairs, SCGA. Panelists: Luke Hall, Class A Superintendent, Shadow Mountain Golf Club; Jonas Conlan, Class A Superintendent, Desert Princess Country Club; Josh Tanner, General Manager/COO, Ironwood Country Club)

“The Coachella Valley Golf Industry Summit is a tremendous vehicle by which the CareerBuilder Challenge and Desert Classic Charities can partner with golf industry leaders in Southern California to discuss some challenges facing golf, locally, and talk through potential ideas and solutions,” CareerBuilder Challenge Executive Director and Desert Classic Charities CEO Nick Raffaele said. “The CareerBuilder Challenge has a storied history of enormous presence within our local community, will continue to grow this legacy and believes in playing an active role in advancing the health of the local golf industry.”

Tickets for the event and luncheon are available for those in the golf industry for $40. For more information on the event and to make reservations, contact Bob Marra at 760-861-4242 or Bob@DesertClassicCharities.com.