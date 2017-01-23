Greater Palm Springs Chefs Share Their Fave Recipes

Dice leek, carrot, celery, and onion; mix with red wine, bay leaves, thyme, and peppercorns. Use as an overnight marinade for your meat (pictured here with venison fillets). After marinating, separate the liquid from the vegetables. In one pan, reduce the red wine mix to a syrup. In another, sauté the vegetables. Pour the syrupy wine mix and veal stock in with the vegetables; slow boil for 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Add cream. Pour all of this into a blender; blend until smooth. Stir in red currant jelly and add salt and pepper to taste.

For Gaertner, a good, gamey meal is like a visit to his childhood home. “The harvest and hunting season was really, really important there,” he says of Alsace, France, where he recalls picking fresh ingredients from the forest floor. He grew up in the kitchen at his family’s restaurant, where everything was made from scratch.

“The venison, it’s a very strong flavor,” he says, describing why the hearty meal pairs best with an equally flavorful sauce. “You have flavor with the red wine, all the vegetables. And you have a really thick sauce.” Gaertner recommends serving the dish with a heavy red wine — try a Côtes du Rhône.