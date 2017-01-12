Your book stands out, but really, so did you grandmother.

SE: She stands out very dramatically in the sense that she can only be adequately compared to Martha Washington and Julia Grant. She was an army officer’s wife. And her whole orientation was exercising what you might want to call a military philosophy on how to serve your country. In other words, she really had an interest in the outcome of politics, but not politics itself.



That’s a wonderful distinction.

SE: She thought it was quite inappropriate for her, as first lady, to meddle in parts of politics. She always used to say, “When people come to the White House, they come as our guests. I don’t want to know if they are Democrats or Republicans, so please don’t tell me.” Only an army wife would think that way.



From all we have seen and now know, your grandmother was deeply committed to the country.

SE: She had a kind of commitment to public service that was larger than the (other) wives whose husbands (held) whose previous postings were being highly partisan. The other thing is that my grandparents lived in Europe a couple of times and I think they understood more than anybody the contradiction within our system, which really required that our president devotes to being a head of state, a head of government, and a head of a political party — all at the same time. In Europe, that is regarded as an irreconcilable conflict. She felt her role was wife of head of state, but certainly not the Republican Party.