October conjures excitement. The mercury drops, autumn styles emerge, and, for the high-spirited, Halloween is cause for celebration. So ensues the pursuit of a worthy costume and the moxie to wear it. No need to get spooked: Whether you fantasize about transforming into a daring character or prefer something a bit more vintage, Greater Palm Springs is chock-full of dress-up resources. Our A-list stylists can help.
Stylist Neil Cohen worked for years on Seventh Avenue in New York and doesn’t fear “putting on the ritz.” From a fashion-centric family, he was steeped in the industry for decades and has no shortage of costume ideas. “For a retro vibe,” he says, “think wide lapels, Johnny Carson, quirky plaid blazers, or
Stevie Nicks rock ’n’ roll.” He recommends stopping by Iconic Atomic, a Palm Springs boutique that specializes in vintage 1970s looks. You’ll also find ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s ensembles at Mitchells Palm Springs, or, for a more modern interpretation, it’s easy to invoke your inner flower child with apparel from Johnny Was on El Paseo, which marries California lifestyle with a global vision (think “gauzy tunics and embroidered pieces”). Cohen says it’s modern hippie meets boho-chic.
Fashion expert Salvador Camarena, a self-described “stylist, taco lover, and design nerd,” also has creative juice to amp up your Halloween vibe.
“To put a fun spin on your attire,” Camarena says he likes looks inspired by “The Great Gatsby or the 1950s, and mixing old-school swag with Hollywood glam” — styles that don’t seem contrived or overly costume-y. He recommends The Fine Art of Design in Palm Desert for pieces you’re sure to wear again. “Never be afraid to search any thrift store, consignment shop, or garage sale,” he advises, noting that most of our resale boutiques benefit charitable organizations.
If you’re looking for the best vintage jewelry, Cohen gives two thumbs up to Lindy. “It’s the chicest place in the desert,” he insists, with everything from Halloween accessories to timeless statement pieces.
For a gala or other posh costume event, Cohen’s go-to is Saks Fifth Avenue on El Paseo. And if you’re after that quintessential retro Palm Springs vibe, he suggests Trina Turk and Mr. Turk.
Camarena is of a similar mindset when it comes to dress-to-impress parties. He suggests browsing St. John, Gucci, and Escada. “For tuxes,” he says, “I recommend Saks, Brooks Brothers, and Mr. Turk for a nontraditional take on the classic tuxedo.”
And for those happy throwing on a premade costume with abandon, Cohen has a simple plan. “If you want to be a superhero, stop in at Party City and, for about $25 or $35, get a complete disguise to go.”
Still in doubt? Camarena may have the most sage advice. “Just channel your inner Beyoncé.”
HALLOWEEN COSTUME STOPS IN GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Mitchells Palm Springs
106 S. Indian Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-864-1515
mitchellsps.com
Lindy
1345 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
[email protected]
lindycalifornia.com
The Fine Art of Design
73717 Highway 111
Palm Desert
760-565-7388
thefineartofdesign.com
The Frippery
664 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-699-5365
thefrippery.com
Iconic Atomic
1103 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-322-0777
iconicatomic.com
Johnny Was
73545 El Paseo
Palm Desert
760-340-2581
johnnywas.com
Party City
5200 E. Ramon Road
Palm Springs
760-322-4761
partycity.com
Revivals
68401 Highway 111
Cathedral City
760-969-5747
72885 Highway 111
Palm Desert
760-992-0499
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-318-6430
revivalsstores.com
Trina Turk | Mr. Turk
891 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
760-416-2856
trinaturk.com; mrturk.com
Trina Turk El Paseo
73425 El Paseo, Ste. 110
Palm Desert
760-240-3189
trinaturk.com