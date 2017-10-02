October conjures excitement. The mercury drops, autumn styles emerge, and, for the high-spirited, Halloween is cause for celebration. So ensues the pursuit of a worthy costume and the moxie to wear it. No need to get spooked: Whether you fantasize about transforming into a daring character or prefer something a bit more vintage, Greater Palm Springs is chock-full of dress-up resources. Our A-list stylists can help.

Stylist Neil Cohen worked for years on Seventh Avenue in New York and doesn’t fear “putting on the ritz.” From a fashion-centric family, he was steeped in the industry for decades and has no shortage of costume ideas. “For a retro vibe,” he says, “think wide lapels, Johnny Carson, quirky plaid blazers, or

Stevie Nicks rock ’n’ roll.” He recommends stopping by Iconic Atomic, a Palm Springs boutique that specializes in vintage 1970s looks. You’ll also find ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s ensembles at Mitchells Palm Springs, or, for a more modern interpretation, it’s easy to invoke your inner flower child with apparel from Johnny Was on El Paseo, which marries California lifestyle with a global vision (think “gauzy tunics and embroidered pieces”). Cohen says it’s modern hippie meets boho-chic.