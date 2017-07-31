hat

Hat Trick

“Wearing hats has become like fine art for me.” — Tina Brown, journalist/author

Brixton Paite hat, $64, brixton.com; Static Swimwear  Vine top, $75, and Topanga bottom, $65, staticswimwear.com, and vintage loop-shag vest, $190, mixedbusinessla.com.
photographs by brigitte Sire

styled by Jardine Hammond

produced by Audrey Landreth

hair and makeup: bethany brill

prop styist: Natalie Shriver

Model: Hannah Rademaker/Marilyn NY

Brixton Kelly fedora, $58, brixton.com; Static Swimwear Robertson one piece, $108; staticswimwear.com

Brixton Monroe visor, $38, brixton.com; COS seersucker top, $35, and seersucker bottom, $25, cosstores.com

“I love hats; I love putting hats on.
They are artwork. You can always go out and find a dress to wear for some occasion, but there are not that many  occasions you can wear a hat.” Zara Phillips, British Equestrian, 16th in line to the throne
Maxime Panama straw hat, $300, individualmedleystore.com; Mikoh Madagascar top, $112, mikoh.com;  Hensley textured inverted-pleat pant  in terra-cotta, $1,495, hensley.com

Filù Hats wide-brim sun hat, $239, neimanmarcus.com;
Mikoh Bangkok top, $112, mikoh.com.

“Girls,” their mother interjected,
“you must both stop being strange.
It is unattractive.
And don’t forget your hats.
It would be absolutely the end for me
if you two came down
with freckles at a time like this.” —Anna Godbersen, author, The Luxe
Alex straw
boater hat, $270, luisaviaroma.com;
Fella Vincent Vega full piece, $220, fellaswim.com.

Mikoh Las Palmas one piece swimsuit, $218, mikoh.com;   Madewell canvas bucket hat, $32, madewell.com; Mui Mui sunglasses, $415, miumiu.com.

Fella Vincent Vega full piece, $220, fellaswim.com; La Perla raffia kimono, $2,918, laperla.com; AM Eyewear Melaine sunglasses, $315, ameyewear.com.

