photographs by brigitte Sire
styled by Jardine Hammond
produced by Audrey Landreth
hair and makeup: bethany brill
prop styist: Natalie Shriver
Model: Hannah Rademaker/Marilyn NY
Brixton Kelly fedora, $58, brixton.com; Static Swimwear Robertson one piece, $108; staticswimwear.com
Brixton Monroe visor, $38, brixton.com; COS seersucker top, $35, and seersucker bottom, $25, cosstores.com
“I love hats; I love putting hats on.
They are artwork. You can always go out and find a dress to wear for some occasion, but there are not that many occasions you can wear a hat.” Zara Phillips, British Equestrian, 16th in line to the throne
Maxime Panama straw hat, $300, individualmedleystore.com; Mikoh Madagascar top, $112, mikoh.com; Hensley textured inverted-pleat pant in terra-cotta, $1,495, hensley.com
“Girls,” their mother interjected,
“you must both stop being strange.
It is unattractive.
And don’t forget your hats.
It would be absolutely the end for me
if you two came down
with freckles at a time like this.” —Anna Godbersen, author, The Luxe
Mikoh Las Palmas one piece swimsuit, $218, mikoh.com; Madewell canvas bucket hat, $32, madewell.com; Mui Mui sunglasses, $415, miumiu.com.
Fella Vincent Vega full piece, $220, fellaswim.com; La Perla raffia kimono, $2,918, laperla.com; AM Eyewear Melaine sunglasses, $315, ameyewear.com.