The Monkey Tree Hotel This 1960s-era Albert Frey design once found fame as the clothing-optional Terra Cotta Inn, but a recent change in ownership has brought the property back to its roots as The Monkey Tree Hotel. Inspired by its old Hollywood heyday, the salvaged architecture and midcentury design offer a modern place to unwind that feels like a step back in time. 2388 E. Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs. 760-322-6059; www.themonkeytreehotel.com

The Riviera Palm Springs Built in 1958, this landmark among Palm Springs hotels became the second of Starwood’s Tribute United States resorts in 2015, a change that brought a wave of new renovations throughout the property. The award-winning spa is now the Azure Spa and Salon, while the restaurant, Cantala, serves up sustainable, seasonal fare in a forest of green, rattan, and cork decor. The lobby has received fine retouching and The Landing Bar Lounge is always hopping. 1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-8311; www.rivierapalmsprings.com