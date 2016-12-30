L’Horizon Resort & Spa
This posh gem, once a hideaway for Hollywood’s elite, is a William F. Cody design reimagined by contemporary architect and hotelier Steve Hermann. The intimate, 25-room property and peaceful desert landscape create a rich experience. In addition to luxurious comfort, amenities like an infinity pool and private bar and SOPA’s alfresco dining are major attractions.
1050 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-323-1858; www.lhorizonpalmsprings.com
Arrive Palm Springs
Since its arrival in Uptown last spring, this boutique hotel has become a hip destination for tourists and locals alike. The lively pool scene — open to the public — offers games like bocce ball and ping- pong and is a weekend draw, as are ongoing events like the popular “dive-in” movie night. Other attractions include California cuisine at Reservoir, artisan scoops at the Ice Cream & Shop(pe) (boasting delicious flavors like lavender and champagne), and locally roasted and freshly brewed beans at Customs Coffee.
1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-507-1650; www.arrivehotels.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF ARRIVE PALM SPRINGS/JAIME KOWAL
Located in the Uptown Design District, ARRIVE Palm Springs has become a hot spot on the pool party circuit.
The Monkey Tree Hotel
This 1960s-era Albert Frey design once found fame as the clothing-optional Terra Cotta Inn, but a recent change in ownership has brought the property back to its roots as The Monkey Tree Hotel. Inspired by its old Hollywood heyday, the salvaged architecture and midcentury design offer a modern place to unwind that feels like a step back in time.
2388 E. Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs. 760-322-6059; www.themonkeytreehotel.com
The Riviera Palm Springs
Built in 1958, this landmark among Palm Springs hotels became the second of Starwood’s Tribute United States resorts in 2015, a change that brought a wave of new renovations throughout the property. The award-winning spa is now the Azure Spa and Salon, while the restaurant, Cantala, serves up sustainable, seasonal fare in a forest of green, rattan, and cork decor. The lobby has received fine retouching and The Landing Bar Lounge is always hopping.
1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-8311; www.rivierapalmsprings.com
V Palm Springs
Formerly known as the Curve — located at the curve of East Palm Canyon — this property was recently reincarnated as V Palm Springs. Embracing the area’s natural and midcentury roots, the decor combines polished modern design with rustic desert elements like serpent lampposts and cow skulls above the beds. Elixir Pool Bar & Grill mixes up “modern tiki” cocktails, while Solstice serves “modern American” farm-to-table fare.
333 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-1211; www.vpalmsprings.com