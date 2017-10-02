“People — even handymen — come to the house and tell us, ‘You should have a show!’” chuckles Barbara Barrett as I sit with her and her husband, Robert, in the comfortable living room of their well-appointed country club home, which is festooned with art created — and keepsakes collected — over more than 50 years together. “So we’re finally doing it. We have the time now. We don’t have to worry about other things. We can focus.”

She’s speaking of Barbara Barrett Transcendentals/Robert Barrett Seven Deadly Sins: A Survey of Paintings and Drawings, the joint exhibition the couple will present at a specially designated gallery at Rancho Mirage’s retail-dining-entertainment complex The River from Oct. 17 through Nov. 25.

The twosome, both 71 — she’s from the San Joaquin Valley town of Coalinga; he was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and raised in Iran and Italy — met as students at Oakland’s California College of the Arts in 1966 and have been together ever since.