The big beat drops, timed perfectly with spectacular light choreography, are responsible for those glorious goose bumps and contagious grins on the dance floor.

And the man driving these emotional responses and sensory overload at nearly every large EDM festival around the world will be at the Yuma tent again during Weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Steve Leiberman has dedicated his life to enhancing the audience experience, starting with nightclubs in 1987. His SJ Lighting of Westlake Village has orchestrated Beyond Wonderland, Ultra Miami, and last year’s Escape Psycho Circus in San Bernardino.

Palm Springs Life had a chance to view the Yuma tent from Lieberman’s control board during Weekend 1 at Coachella, and spoke to him later.