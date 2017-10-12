Whatever the event, the city gains frequent praise from the media:

“ Indian Wells truly has become the fifth [tennis] Grand Slam.”

— The Daily Courier

“ One of the most memorable meeting and conference destinations in Southern California…”

— Smart Meetings

“ The venue … provides an unmatched opportunity to conduct sporting events, concerts, trade shows and more in one of the most beautiful resort destinations in the world.”

— TENsBalls.com

This major music “event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at a secret Indian Wells location.”

— The Hollywood Reporter

“Desert Dazzle: Indian Wells Arts Festival. The 14th annual outing has the sunbeams, the sculptures and paintings, and good, look-around vibes.”

— NBC Los Angeles

When it comes to site plans that truly are “meeting friendly,” the Indian Wells campus offers unparalleled options for events of all sizes.

Indian Wells by the Numbers

• 1,438 guest accommodations within walking distance of each other

• 270,000+ square feet of flexible meeting/ event space

• 5,700-square-foot campus Pavilion, complete with private bridal suite

• 40 outdoor meeting venues

• 36 holes of championship golf

• 53 tennis courts

• 11 swimming pools, many with dining, cabanas, and water features

• 269 days of sunshine per year, ideal for outdoor events

• 50 years since Indian Wells was incorporated as a group-friendly city

• 20 minutes to Palm Springs International Airport

Whatever the function, and whatever it may require, it’s clear that Indian Wells is a proven and highly convenient option. Combine its stellar track record with great weather, easy airport, freeway access, proximity to major cities and an event-friendly campus, and it has clearly become the destination of choice for increasing numbers of events each year.