Chief Washburn has taken his first year get to know each member of his staff. “The greatest insights come from talking with the officers who work every day with the public,” he said. Washburn meets regularly with a panel of community leaders to improve relations and outcomes between the public and the department. He has also revamped the weekly crime meeting and reports to give a more comprehensive view of what is happening within the city.

With the recent passage of Measure X, funds will become available to hire more officers and support staff, he said. “What I am really looking forward to is moving the department into new facilities at the Civic Center so that we can be in the same building,” he said. “We have detectives working out of a trailer, which is hard for everyone.”

“Indio is the ‘Heart of the Valley’,” says Mayor Elaine Holmes. But to keep the city from falling into the financial decline it faced in the Recession of 2008, she praised both staff and Council for their work in bringing Indio back to robust fiscal health. “It’s exciting to be in this position,” she said. “But we know we need to develop a city with a sustainable future.”

The city’s history can’t be forgotten, and she looks to the Coachella Valley Historical Museum and groups such as the California Women in Agriculture to keep it alive. “We started out as a farming community and as we have developed, the farms have moved further east. We need to remember where we came from.”

She is a proponent of an open Civic Center and businesses within walking distance of residents.

“I was in L.A. recently and went to the Grand Central Market,” she said. “It was a wonderful atmosphere where you could walk around, grab a bite and shop. And it was so vibrant at 8 p.m. A place like that creates a sense of community, which is what we all want for Indio.”