FC: I went to the School of Broadcast and Journalism and what I really wanted to do was be on TV somehow. I loved Jonathan Winters and Robin Williams. My goal was to get on a television talk show and sit on the chair. But I remember taking a comedy-sports-improv class and they said, “You should get up on stage and try stand- up; you seem you would be able to do stand-up and impressions really well.” I never wanted to be an actor. I never wanted to be a talk show host. I always wanted to be a talk show guest. I liked answering questions in silly ways.

PSL: Let’s talk about your impressions. Is there anybody you do or have done that is, or has been, more difficult to master?

FC: People think I am a sorcerer. But there are plenty of people I can’t do. And people think you can just master any impression, but it doesn’t work like that. You have to really work at it. I mean, for President Obama, it took me a while to realize that, for impersonating him, it was all about the cadence. Same with William Shatner. Lately, I’ve been working on the acting, and it’s changed my act a bit; slowed it down. I’ve been asking different questions of myself, rather than just getting up there and doing impression after impression. I talk around those impressions more now and have some fun talking about the people as well.

VIDEO: Watch a mishmash of voices performed by impressionist Frank Caliendo. (Video courtesy of Frank Caliendo).