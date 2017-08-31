Frey and the lesser-credited Chambers are known for Palm Springs Fire Station No. 1, Palm Springs City Hall (with Clark), and the Tramway Gas Station, now the Palm Springs Visitors Center. Stewart’s home predates the latter by one year.

“We really don’t know how much input each man had,” says Stewart.

“We didn’t even know it was them until we went to look at the house for the first time.” His gut had told him it was the work of an important firm. “The clean lines and dramatic metal screens showed just the right amount of restraint. There were too many interesting details to ignore. We would have bought it even if it was unknown who designed it. But the excitement of knowing who and having the original plans to prove it was the icing on the cake.”

The exterior remains virtually unchanged since 1964. Fifty-three years later, the home’s lack of modifications, among other factors, make it eligible for Class I historic status. Barbara and Ron Marshall of the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation adopted the project and submitted a nomination to the city’s Historic Site Preservation Board last April. After unanimous approval, it remains under consideration by city council.

Known formally by the names of its original owners, The Mr. & Mrs. Carl E. Haymond Residence was born in the Las Palmas Estates tract. More than 170 decorative but functional cast-aluminum grille units designed by architect John deKoven Hill shield the rays throughout the residence. They are easily the home’s most notable feature.

“I think it presents a pretty modern facade,” notes Stewart, who was on the board of the Architecture and Design Council at the museum. “It’s very simple with straight lines. The screens are the décor — very typical of Frey’s work where there are sunscreens everywhere to look through. They were manufactured about the same time the house was produced. So it was a new item the architects selected, and it gave the house its character.”

Stewart likes to say, “You don’t have to be into ‘the midcentury thing’ to restore a house.” Distinct architectural styles that have developed in Palm Springs since the 1930s add homegrown charm. “It’s part of the reason people come here and part of the reason people make it their second home,” he says.

Stewart himself had hankered for a vacation home in the Hamptons when a friend in New York told him to check Palm Springs instead. “I said, ‘That’s 2,000 miles away.’ He said, ‘Go out there and see what you think.’ I came out here, and I fell in love.” Two homes later, he sees Palm Springs’ historic residence inventory as a chance we shouldn’t waste.

“The more unique the houses, the more important they are to be preserved,” says Stewart. “You don’t have to drive a vintage car. I really believe with a little bit of creativity you can adapt these older homes and bring them up to the standard of today.”

In a neighborhood where tourists are tempted to peek over hedges, his pink Frey-Chambers stands tall enough to glimpse the empty street. The flat top of the home’s head pops up over the old-growth privacy wall. To the rare passerby, it looks as curious to grab a piece of the world as the world has been to grab a piece of the reimagined home.

Poor home doesn’t know. The most remarkable view comes from within.