Idyllwild summers are a cool blend of music, art, dining, dancing, and relaxation in the great outdoors, and Jazz in the Pines fans have plenty of adventure options outside the confines of the festival grounds.

The 24th annual jazz event returns Aug. 12–13 with a fusion of young rising talent and much-loved regulars filling the lineup, featuring 27 bands from all over the country. Headliners include the Charles McPherson Band and Russell Malone Quartet. McPherson, an alto saxophonist, has been called “one of the most potent musicians to emerge from Detroit’s midcentury cauldron of bebop” by the Detroit Free Press. Guitarist Malone is known for his gentle authority, charm, and beautiful phrasing.

Jazz enthusiasts who work up an appetite walking in mountain air can choose from the following dining destinations, which all have bars and patios and are dog friendly. Reservations are wise. Got a little extra time? Visit an art gallery during your stay. For a quieter getaway, head to the forest or check out the local filmmaking and rock climbing history at one of Idyllwild’s museums.