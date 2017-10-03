The Costa Family celebrated more than 40 years serving the Coachella Valley with the recent renovation of its Palm Springs restaurant, Johnny Costa’s Ristorante.

This classic Italian restaurant in the downtown district underwent a major makeover during its summer break and reopened with a new look Sept. 1. The late Frank Sinatra was a regular at Johnny Costa’s, where the chairman’s two favorite dishes – the steak Sinatra and linguine clams – are still on the menu. Costa was once a chef for Sinatra.

The Palm Springs Chamber, Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, the office of Congressman Raul Ruiz, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Sen. Jeff Stone, and the office of Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia presented special certificates of recognition to the Costa family.

Johnny Costa’s Ristorante

440 S. Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-325-4556

johnnycostaspalmsprings.com



Photography by Gregg Felsen