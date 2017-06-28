July 2017 Horoscopes

LEO

July 23–Aug. 22

Subconsciously you may go from A to Z and not remember the trip. Listen more than talk and get away with your thoughts. Make no promises you would like to keep. Enlist imagination. Dream big.

VIRGO

Aug. 23–Sept. 22

Practice positive thought until it is ingrained. Take your mind to the mental gym and work out fanatically. Others value you for your skill set. Know your worth and expect the best.

LIBRA

Sept. 23–Oct. 22

It’s your job to be the one who nurtures everybody’s ambitions. You are the sun, and they but mere satellites, but be a beneficent despot. Potential alliances wait in the wings. Be ready.

SCORPIO

Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Be tolerant of a quirky admirer. You’ve got to admit they have excellent taste. Present a serene facade when roiling underneath. You know what they want. Sell them their own dream. Incite passion.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov. 22–Dec. 21

You are tempted to control the out of control. Take it all lightly and encourage by sharing hard-earned knowledge. Obstacles demand application of your work ethic. Expect a few bumps. Persevere.

CAPRICORN

Dec. 22–Jan. 19

Tighten up your professional image; you are being observed. Demand balance in alliances. Go it alone when others express resentment. Friendship tested is proven. Claim your space.

AQUARIUS

Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Understand your need for freedom. Regular earthlings are made insecure by your freewheeling energy and they demand more than you can provide. Promises born of passion crash and burn. Let go for serenity.

PISCES

Feb. 19–March 20

So now that you realize you are a master, you are responsible for sharing wisdom with the world. Creative ideas grow behind the scenes and are soon ready for application. Faith is spiritual strength.

ARIES

March 21–April 19

Elevation of a servant to partner is not a good idea, especially if you are feeling isolated. Get your stuff tidy. A new social circle requires your best game. Strategize.

TAURUS

April 20–May 20

Your plan is precious and secret and they will never understand, so finish a couple of lingering projects and be willing to forgo an indulgence for a future payoff. Tedious home obligations will make you stronger.

GEMINI

May 21–June 20

Someone can be a marketplace mom who nurtures your ambitions. In moments of frivolity, you see the glimmer of a new goal. Your spirit is revitalized. A youthful outlook makes miracles.

CANCER

June 21–July 22

You may have bumped a glass ceiling, but it prepares you for starting over at the top. Know you can do so much more and you will find a skylight. Form lifetime habits. Health is paramount now.

