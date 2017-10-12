The map not only promotes transparency with up-to-date details on projects, it helps garner enthusiasm by residents who begin talking about what’s coming as they eagerly await the new services. As Marcie Graham of the city’s marketing and communications department likes to say, “Everyone who lives and works in La Quinta is a brand ambassador.”

New Environmental Review Process Saves Businesses Months

In addition to permitting, the city also streamlined its standards for environmental review, which has significantly reduced turn around time. “Our standards are more flexible now which saves time which saves money,” said Perez. The new process is saving developers months depending on the project.

One example is El Pollo Loco, which is currently under construction at the southeast corner of Highway 111 and Simon Drive. The 2,600-square-foot drive through facility was permitted in two and a half months with the new, more flexible review process compared to what would have taken four to five months just a year ago.

The city also relaxed parking restrictions, especially helpful in The Village. “Before La Quinta had one of the strictest parking policies in the Valley and we realized this made it more difficult for developers,” said Perez. “Our parking is now on par with other cities.”

La Quinta doesn’t just attract businesses, the city stays involved. “We’re not just trying to draw them in. Once they are here, we set them up for success,” said Villalpando. “We put businesses in touch with resources and agencies to help them.” The city also invites businesses to get involved in city events.