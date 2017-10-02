The cities of Greater Palm Springs have enacted a jumbled patchwork of cannabis regulations since medical marijuana became legal 21 years ago. Progressive Palm Springs has historically supported access to medical marijuana, while others dug their heels in with all-out bans on dispensaries very early in the game. Now, with the passage of the Proposition 64 Adult Use of Marijuana Act, the difference in attitudes among the cities of the valley has never been more pronounced. Cities like Desert Hot Springs and Coachella are permitting massive cultivation operations, looking to cash in on the green rush.

But what does that mean for the consumer?

At this moment, Californians can carry up to an ounce of weed when out and about, but still can’t smoke in public. Driving under the influence is still driving under the influence, which is still illegal. Any Californian can now grow six plants for personal use, though some cities have gone to great lengths to make this less than appealing (talking to you, Indian Wells). It’s legal to possess as much weed as you grow, but anything over an ounce must be kept in a locked space and out of public view.

You can “gift” up to an ounce to any friends over 21, but until retail sales of recreational cannabis begin in 2018 you’ll still need a medical recommendation to make a purchase. Currently, only Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs allow sales of medical marijuana. All three allow for cultivation, as does Coachella. But while Coachella allows for large-scale cultivation and manufacturing, you’ll need to buy your medical pot elsewhere.

In the afterglow of voters’ overwhelming approval of Prop 64 last November, the situation still remains fairly fluid. There have already been dozens of changes to California cannabis regulations, and more are expected before and after the clock strikes 2018.

