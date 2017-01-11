Perhaps appropriately, there is a certain ‘twist’ to this vacation rental location.

In the basement of The Twist Palm Springs is a labyrinth of concrete walls. Among them there is a small hole in one wall, just large enough for someone to squeeze through.

“This was allegedly an escape tunnel for gamblers in case of a police raid. It led to the El Mirador hotel across the street,” says Mark Hodgin, general manager of the Twist in Palm Springs.