Perhaps appropriately, there is a certain ‘twist’ to this vacation rental location.
In the basement of The Twist Palm Springs is a labyrinth of concrete walls. Among them there is a small hole in one wall, just large enough for someone to squeeze through.
“This was allegedly an escape tunnel for gamblers in case of a police raid. It led to the El Mirador hotel across the street,” says Mark Hodgin, general manager of the Twist in Palm Springs.
The rich history of this property harkens back to the early 1950s to Don The Beachcomber’s, a tropical, tiki-themed lair that attracted Hollywood’s elite and anchored the original Sunset Tower complex.
“Many Hollywood celebrities frequented and some even lived here,” Hodgin says. “Zeppo Marx lived in room 219. Palm Springs mayor George Beebee lived here as well as Ray Ryan, the owner of the El Mirador hotel.”
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TWIST
The Twist has amenities like a sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, beach cruisers and mini putt-putt.
Its remarkable past aside, the Twist is now a bright, stream-lined 17 vacation rental property that sits at the northern edge of Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District. Definition art, bold patterns, and splashes of color in every rental surround an aquamarine pool with orange awnings and umbrellas.
The Twist Palm Springs’ proximity to Palm Canyon Drive put it within easy walking distance close of many restaurants and specialty stores. Among the notable restaurants is Jake’s, an intimate courtyard restaurant reminiscent of eating al fresco on the French Riviera. A flight of salads on organic greens, the Italian sausage Reuben, and Jake’s signature meatloaf are top recommendations.
VIDEO: Jake’s co-owner Chris Malm describes the restaurant’s unique start.
New to the Uptown Design District is H20 Closet, which has its original location in La Quinta. This modern apothecary showcases some of the best personal, bath, and home products from across the world. Owner Ken Zaikowski says the one product that personifies the Uptown Design District is The Sugarfina/ Jonathan Adler cocktail hour box, which includes Dom Perignon champagne gummy bears, martini olive almonds and cuba libre gummies.
You’ll also want to ask about bourbon-soaked toothpicks, Plume lash enhancer, the “Fur” system that they will explain and Bitchstix lip balm, which has all net proceeds donated to domestic violence and sexual assault prevention programs.
VIDEO: H20 co-owner Kent Zaikowski talks about some of the unusual products the store sells.
The Twist, 140 W. Via Lola, Palm Springs, 415-744-1475, www.thetwistps.com
Jake’s Palm Springs, 664 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-327-4400, www.jakespalmsprings.com
H2O Closet, 800 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-832-6041, www.h2ocloset.com
Follow Karen Graninger on Twitter: @gloriousallianc