Splash House fosters an intimate yet riotous environment that takes the music festival concept out of the sweltering desert landscape.
Splash House has grown from approximately 600 people in 2013 to nearly 6,000 this past weekend. Festivalgoers are shuttled between the Renaissance, the Riviera and the Saguaro to splash dance with big-and up-coming acts and DJ sets.
Unlike Vegas pool parties, Splash House is still relatively small and easier on the pocket book. And the layout at the Saguaro allows all balcony guests to have a great view of the scantily clad happenings below. This hotel is all about the visuals, with the colorful, streaming streamers and decorated balconies. The timely shuttles make it easy to switch up the music and the venue, whenever your heart desires.
Thomas Jack returned to headline the Renaissance on Saturday and brought a solid, blissful house set. All those flying beach balls couldn’t knock him off his groove.
On Sunday, Sam Feldt delivered tropical summer sounds that were a perfect poolside accompaniment. Bringing more than turn tables, he rocked the audience with live trumpet and sax players.
The legendary pool party will commence for the second weekend on August 11-13 at the Renaissance, Saguaro and Riviera hotels in Palm Springs. Because who doesn’t love an occasional lively bacchanal?
Get pumped up for August with the Splash House Guest List playlist set up by Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/126245421/playlist/0Mtdsy07iai2HLqFROVTCL